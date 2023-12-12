New ELECTRIC Porsche Macan interior revealed ahead of 2024 debut

The new electric Porsche Macan will finally arrive in 2024, ahead of which Porsche reveals the first look at the interior.

The electric Porsche Macan should have arrived a year ago, but hiccups in its development mean we’re yet to see Porsche’s second EV officially revealed, although we’ve been seeing prototypes out testing for a long time.

But it’s now clear the electric Macan is finally on its way as Porsche revealed the first official look at its interior, an interior that looks very similar to the interior of the new Panamera and Cayenne.

There’s a 12.6″ curved driver display with a 10.9″ infotainment, with an optional 10.9″ passenger screen and augmented HUD too. Thankfully, it looks like the Macan EV comes with actual buttons for stuff like Climate.

The infotainment is Android-based and can load Apps like Spotify and YouTube, but you can still use Android Auto and Apple CarPlay if you prefer that to Porsche’s own interface.

We’re yet to see any official photos of the new electric Macan’s exterior, although, as is typically Porsche and despite a new platform, will be very familiar.

Expect a choice of powertrains to be on offer, with AWD and RWS and power outputs of up to 600bhp and a battery pack of up to 100kWh.

We expect the new electric Porsche Macan to debut early in the New Year.