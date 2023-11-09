New electric Volkswagen ID.7 goes on sale – but only as the ID.7 Pro Launch Edition for now

The new electric VW ID.7 goes on sale in the UK, initially only as the ID.7 Pro Launch Edition and costing £55,570.

It was back in April when VW revealed the ID.7, an electric saloon aiming for cars like the Tesla Model 3 and Hyundai Ioniq 6, since when we’ve had a preview of a more powerful ID.7 and the promise of an ID.7 Estate to come too.

Now, seven months on from its debut, Volkswagen has finally decided to put the ID.7 saloon on sale in the UK although, for now, it’s only available as the ID.7 Pro Launch Edition costing a not insubstantial £55,570. But don’t worry – give it eighteen months and you’ll be able to pick one up for half that.

The D.7 Pro Launch Edition comes with 175kW charging and the promise of a 384-mile range, with a Pro Smodel expected next year with 200kW charging and a 430-mile range thanks to a bigger 82kWh battery. Power in the D.7 Pro Launch Edition comes from a 77kWh battery powering a high-torque electric motor good for 286bhp.

Standard spec includes a panoramic roof with smart glass, 15″ infotainment, HUD, Travel Assist, Automatic Parking and more.

Rod McLeod, Director of Volkswagen UK, said:

We are really excited to introduce the ID.7 to our customers. We know lots of people – including many business drivers – have been eagerly awaiting its arrival. The ID.7 is a hugely attractive package, offering state-of-the-art technologies that impress through their exclusivity, premium comfort and a really high degree of everyday usability.

VW is trying to sweeten the chunky price by offering a £3,000 deposit contribution and 4.9 per cent APR as well as a free wall charger or £750 charging credit (at their own chargers).