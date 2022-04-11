New entry-level Citroen C3 YOU! aims to tempt lost C1 buyers back to Citroen

Citroen reveals a new entry-level model for the C3 range – the Citroen C3 YOU! – to try and fill the space left by the demise of the C1.

As we move in to a future where you’ll have to drive an electric car, the cost of all EVs is a barrier to purchase thanks to the high cost of batteries, but those core costs of an EV mitigate against the likelihood of small, electric city cars even being built.

That may change as we start to see solid-state batteries come on stream, but, for now at least, small city cars are disappearing ahead of a ban on ICE cars in 2020. Like the Citroen C1.

Built by Toyota alongside the Aygo and Peugeot 108, Toyota has revealed a new Aygo X, but this time around both Citroen and Peugeot have declined to play at car-sharing, so both the C1 and 108 are consigned to the history bin.

Now, Citroen wants to try and tempt buyers in to the next size up Citroen with the launch of a new Citron C3 – the Citroen C3 YOU! – which starts at just £12,995.

That £13k starting price is more than £3k less than any current C3, and comes with Citroen’s 1.2-litre 3-pot PureTech 83 and a half-decent spec.

The C3 YOU! spec includes LED headlights, body-coloured bumpers and door handles, Bluetooth, DAB and 5″ touchscreen. Safety stuff includes Hill Start, TPM and Speed Sign Recognition as well as cruise with speed limiter

Eurig Druce, Citroen UK MD, said:

New C3 YOU! – with its starting price from just £12,995 – is inspired by Citroën UK’s on-going commitment to ‘Fair Pricing’. This is a brand new five-door B-segment supermini at a used car price. It’s an offer that represents undeniable value for our customers. Yes, the Citroën C1 has finished its production run, but together Citroën Ami Electric and C3 YOU! combine to offer customers a choice of compact and affordable new vehicles that they can relish.

If the Citroen C3 YOU! floats your boat, you’ll need to go online to buy one.