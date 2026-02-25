New entry-level Volvo EX30 anounced with 148bhp and 211-mile range

Volvo announces a new entry-level EX30 with a 148bhp motor and 211-mile range, plus enhanced Black Edition models and updated tech.

The Volvo EX30 has felt like a work in progress, with real-world use discovering plenty of glitches in Volvo’s smallest EV so, despite its appeal as a family runaround, it’s been tainted by the issues.

Despite the problems, Volvo managed to flog 75,000 EX30s in 2025 (although that was down 23% on 2024) and now it’s hoping to boost sales of the EX30 by introducing a new entry-level model.

The new entry-level EX30 comes with a single 148bhp motor powered by a 51kWh battery, promising range of 211 miles, with a 69kWh battery option and the same 148bhp motor for a range of 296 miles. Volvo has not confirmed that the new entry-level EX30 will make it to the UK.

Volvo has also had a play with the EX30’s UX, with redesigned settings and a new customizable content bar for quick access to well-used functions. Not proper buttons, but an improvement.

There’s also V2L functionality added, which will allow the car to power external devices (with an adaptor) and will be rolled out with OTA updates to existing owners, as will the new UX.

Other updates for 2026 include two new ‘Rooms’, with Harvest interior inspired by Scandinavian summer evenings and Black interior turning everything dark, which will also be available on the EX30 Black Edition.

Erik Severinson, Chief Commercial Officer at Volvo Cars, said:

Premium entry-level electric cars are growing fast, and EX30 has been a leader in this segment since it was launched. The latest EX30 will further increase our addressable market in this segment, be a driver of electrified growth for Volvo Cars and attract more customers towards full electrification, together with our electrical options in all other size segments.