New Ferrari 12Cilindri REVEALED – and it’s got a new, naturally aspirated V12

The new Ferrari 12Cilindri is revealed and, as its name suggests, it comes with a naturally aspirated V12 good for 819bhp.

Just the other day, we learnt that the upcoming Aston Martin Vanquish will come with a new V12 engine, despite the downsizing of cylinder counts across the industry.

Now, the new Ferrari 12Cilindri is revealed as a super GT with an almost new V12 delivering a whopping 819bhp and 500lb/ft of torque. And it does it with natural aspiration.

Yes, the replacement for the 812 Superfast – revealed as a Coupe and Spider – manages to meet emissions targets for the foreseeable future with an almost new 6.5-litre V12 with Titanium con rods, lighter crankshafts, and a valvetrain using F1 tech with a ‘Diamond-Like-Carbon’ coating.

Power has been tweaked to deliver more torque earlier in the curve with 80 per cent of maximum torque available from 2,500rpm, with an eight-speed DCT with shorter gears and quicker shifts, delivering 0-62mph in 2.9 seconds and on to 211mph.

With a wheelbase 20mm shorter than the 812, the 12Cilindri cuts chassis castings from 22 to 17 which means greater stiffness too. As you’d expect, there are plenty of digital aids like Slip Control and RWS.

In terms of how the 12Cilindri looks, it is clearly inspired by the Ferrari Daytona with a long bonnet and historic GT looks, gets a black band running right across the nose and a back end which slopes down before dropping off sharply, and a big back window flanked by panels that raise and lower depending on speed

Inside, it’s all quite familiar Ferrari territory and comes with a central screen, smaller passenger screen and a lack of buttons as even Ferrari shift stuff to the infotainment screen.

No UK prices yet for the 12Cilindri, but in Italy the Coupe starts from €395,000 and the Spider from €435,000.