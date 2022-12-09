New Ford GT Mk IV is Ford’s ULTIMATE track-only Ford GT

The Ford GT Mk IV is revealed as a track-only tribute to the original 1967 Ford GT Mk IV with 800bhp. Just 67 units are being built.

The original Ford GT Mk IV was Ford’s ultimate GT of the 1960s, winning Le Mans in 1967, and Ford is paying tribute to it with an extreme version – and the last Ford GT (probably) – with a new Ford GT Mk IV.

Ford did have bash at a track GT 40 back in 2019, but it was nowhere near as extreme as this new GT 40 Mk IV, with a ‘mere’ 700bhp, whereas Ford says this new Mk IV will get more than 800bhp from its V6 EcoBoost engine.

But the increase in power is just the start, and Ford has added a racing transmission, lots of areo and a longer wheelbase for greater handling.

The new GT Mk IV will be produced at Multimatic’s facility in Ontario. Multimatic’s Larry Holt says:

Multimatic’s brief was to create the most extreme final version of the Ford GT, and the Mk IV is the outcome. A unique larger displacement engine, proper racing gearbox, stretched wheelbase and truly radical body has resulted in an unprecedented level of performance. We are proud to have been a part of the third-generation GT from its inception to this amazing swan song and consider it a significant chapter in Multimatic’s history.

Each of the 67 Ford GT Mk IV models will cost $1.7 million (expect a similar price in Sterling for the UK) with deliveries beginning in spring 2023.