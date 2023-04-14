New Hyundai Kona ICE and Hybrid models price and specs announced

Hyundai announces prices and specifications for the new Hyundai Kona with ICE or Hybrid powertrains. Cost from £25,725.

We got a sneak peek at the new Hyundai Kona just before Christmas, with Hyundai actually revealing it properly just last month.

But that reveal last month was for the Kona Electric as Hyundai prioritises the new electric version of the Kona over the ICE and Hybrid versions, despite expectations it could be dropped from the Kona range and be replaced by a new ‘Ioniq’ EV.

But now Hyundai has got around to delivering prices and specs for the ICE and Hybrid Konas with a choice of Advance, N Line, N Line S and Ultimate trim levels with 1.6 Hybrid, 1.0 and 1.6 turbocharged powertrains.

Entry level is the Kona Advance with a 1.0-litre turbo and 118bhp (priced from £25,725) with 17″ alloys, a pair of 12.3″ screens, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, rear spoiler, skid plates, Climate, auto lights and wipers and cruise, and can also be had with a 7-speed DCT and 1.6-litre Hybrid.

Kona N Line (from £27,525 for the 1.0-litre) models add sporty bits with 18″ alloys, sporty bumpers and side skirts, twin exhaust tips, N Line cloth interior with heated seats, power tailgate, heated steering wheel and wireless phone charging. It too can also be had with a 7-speed DCT or 1.6-litre hybrid.

If you want extra goodies on the N Line then there’s also a Kona N Line S (from £29,925) with Alcantara and leather seats, BOSE, full-width running lights, Blind Spot, Rear Collision and more safety stuff. In addition to the 1.0-litre Turbo and 1.6-litre hybrid there’s also a 195bhp 1.6-litre petrol turbo (which costs from £33,525).

The Kona Ultimate (from £29,925) gets projection LED headlights and full-width driving lights, leather seats, sunroof, BOSE, a wide array of safety systems and options such as Lux Pack and Digital Key. It is also available with the 195bhp 1.6-litre turbo engine.