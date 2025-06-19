New Land Rover Defender Trophy Edition – PERFECT for the rough and tumble of the Waitrose car park

The Land Rover Defender 110 Trophy Edition arrives as a tribute to Land Rover’s ‘Trophy’ antics, with lots of rough and tumble toys.

Land Rover likes to have a rufty-tufty handle to hang special edition models on, and despite the Classic Defender having disappeared from Land Rover’s stable almost a decade ago, we’ve had a rufty-tufty ‘Trophy’ model – the Land Rover Defender V8 Trophy costing from £195,000 in 2021 – to tempt Classic Defender fans to part with a wad of cash.

Now it’s the turn of the current Defender to get the ‘Trophy’ treatment as Land Rover reveals the Defender 110 Trophy Edition to celebrate its ‘Trophy’ off-road antics. Although it should really be the Defender Camel Trophy Edition, but in 2025 it’s a hanging offence to mention cigarette brands.

Available only in Defender 110 guise, the Trophy Edition comes with a choice of two ‘Heritage’ colours – Deep Sandglow Yellow or Keswick Green paint – with black bonnet, wheel arch extensions, roof and skid plates, and a set of 20″ wheels with all-terrain tyres.

But to get the full ‘Trophy’ experience, buyers will need to add the optional Trophy Edition Accessory Pack, which adds Expedition Roof Rack, Deployable Roof Ladder, Side-Mounted Gear Carrier, Classic Mud Flaps and Raised Air Intake.

Available as a D350 Diesel or P400e Petrol, the petrol version is priced at £82,990 (£87,985 with Accessory Pack) and the diesel version at £84,815 (£89,810 with Accessory Pack).