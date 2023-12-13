New LEVC L380 Electric MPV looks to challenge the Lexus LM and Volvo EM90

The London Electric Vehicle Company – makers of the London Taxi – reveals the L380 as an upmarket electric people carrier.

There was a time when MPVs/People Carriers proliferated as the perfect way to shuttle families around and take staff off to gatherings and meetings, but times have changed and buyers are now more likely to opt for a seven-seat SUV than a people carrier.

That’s pretty much left at least the high-end MPV market to Mercedes although, with car makers looking for EV niches, we’ve recently seen the Lexus LM and Volvo EM90 revealed as threats to Mercedes’ domination.

Now, the London Electric Vehicle Company (LEVC) – owned by Geely – looks to be taking a stab at the high-end people carrier market with the LEVC L380.

Designed to carry up to eight people, the L380 sits on the ‘Space Orientated architecture’ developed with Geely, promising “advances in range, efficiency, safety, charging time, durability and connectivity”, although so far we have no real details on powertrains.

Alex Nan, LEVC boss, said:

Setting new standards for occupant-focused interior space, L380 raises the bar for large luxury fully electric MPVs. The first of a new range of models, it is inspired by our rich history, combined with the resources of the Geely organisation, setting us on an exciting new path, bringing advanced zero-emission transportation to more customers than ever before.

The electric LEVC L380 will debut in China next year. There is no confirmation yet that it will reach the UK.