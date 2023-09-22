New Lexus EV Concept TEASED as a look at Lexus’s ‘next-generation’ electric cars

Lexus teases a ‘next generation’ electric car promising a revolution in design and performance, due to debut in October in Japan.

We recently had news from Toyota of a big step-change coming for their EV powertrains, so it’s no surprise that Lexus is about to reveal a new EV concept which promises to demonstrate where the next generation of Lexus EVs is heading.

Lexus is promising that the new EVs – starting to arrive in 2026 – will be built with drastically changed production methods (we assume some sort of gigacasting as well as cost-efficient ‘modules’) and a completely new software platform.

The single tease image we have (above) doesn’t give much away, but it doesn’t take too much imagination to see it as a successor to the Electrified Sport Concept we saw last year, with hints of the LF-Z Electrified Concept which arrived as the Lexus RZ.

It looks like we’re going to have to wait a while before Lexus goes in to powertrain and design details, but it seems highly likely its powertrain will use the same technology Toyota is promising for 2026.

That will mean a new lithium-ion battery promising range of around 500 miles, and be followed by cars able to deliver over 600 miles, with the expectation of solid-state batteries by 2027/8.