Lexus Electrified Sport Concept – an LFA for the EV age – UK Goodwood debut

The Lexus Electrified Sport Concept, Lexus’ take on an LFA for the EV age, will get its UK debut at Goodwood this summer.

Toyota and Lexus may have been a bit slow in embracing the (legislation-driven) EV future, but they came out fighting just before Christmas with an array of 15 new electric models for both Lexus and Toyota – and that was just half of what is planned.

In amongst that bewildering array of EVs to come was the Lexus RZ 450e, which has now been revealed in production guise, and an ‘Electrified Sport Concept’ which looked to be a hint at what we can expect from a future LFA for the EV age.

It seemed likely the Electrified Sport Concept was just a ‘look what we can do’ effort rather than any serious production intent, but in February Lexus delivered a video of it suggesting it really is a ‘SuperEV’ with production legs.

Now, Lexus announces the Sport Concept will get its UK debut at Goodwood this summer and, despite its ‘Electrified’ moniker, will be a pure EV.

Lexus claims for the Sport Concept include a 0-62mph in a bit over 2.0 seconds and a range o 435 miles. Lexus even suggests the production version will come with solid-state batteries to deliver improved performance, quicker charging and reduced weight.

If you’re off to Goodwood for the Festival of Speed you’ll find the Lexus Electrified Sport Concept on Electric Avenue, alongside the Lexus RZ 450e.