Lexus Electrified Sport Concept: Lexus delivers REVEALING video of the Electric Supercar

The Lexus Electrified Sport Concept, one of a swathe of Toyota and Lexus EVs revealed recently, returns in a revealing video from Lexus.

Toyota isn’t a company built on unrealistic promises, but one built on solid values and well-built cars which deliver what they promise, but often with little fanfare.

So to see Toyota boss, Akio Toyoda, stand in front of 15 new electric Toyota and Lexus models in December and declare a huge plan for EVs was reminiscent of Dany Bahar’s grandiose and far-fetched plans for Lotus more than a decade ago. But the difference is this wasn’t just a grandiose plan, it was a Toyota and Lexus grandiose plan, and one you can bet will happen.

In fact, startling though the appearance of 15 new cars was, it is just half of what Toyota and Lexus are planning for the next eight years, aiming for sales of 3.5 million BEVs by 2030 and 100 per cent of European sales electric by then too.

In amongst the array of electric models at the reveal was an electric supercar, a sort of spiritual successor to the Lexus LFA for the EV age, with the promise it will be able to hit 62mph in a bit over 2 seconds and have a 435-mile range. Assuming you keep your right foot in check.

Now Lexus has revealed more of their electric supercar, although they’re calling it the ‘Lexus Electrified Sport Concept’ which might suggest it’s not a pure BEV, with a video on Twitter that shows us all of the car.

We’ve already seen its long bonnet – not what you’d expect from an EV – and we now get to see its rounded, stubby back end, ‘double-bubble’ roof and huge triangular tail lights. We even see it driving with the LFA.

We don’t know what exactly will power the Lexus Electric Supercar, or when it’ll arrive, but it looks more than a little interesting.