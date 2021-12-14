Lexus Electric Supercar inspired by the Lexus LFA will hit 62mph in just over 2 seconds

One of the reveals at today’s Toyota EV unveiling is a new electric Lexus Supercar, inspired by the LFA and good for 62mph in 2 seconds.

Toyota has surprised and intrigued the car world with its reveal of 15 new Toyota and Lexus EVs this morning, with some on the way soon as some a bit later. But the huge reveal of 15 new EVs is just half of what we can expect from Toyota and Lexus before the end of the decade.

We’re still a bit short on specifics, but the electric Lexus RZ Crossover looks to be arriving very shortly in production guise, following a recent tease, but perhaps the most interesting, from a performance point of view, is the plan for an electric supercar inspired by the Lexus LFA.

You might have expected an electric supercar to come with a very different design language from an ICE supercar, but this Lexus EV comes with a long bonnet – despite no ICE up front – lots of aero and low ride height.

Lexus says of the concept:

Lexus will develop a next-generation battery EV sports car that inherits the driving taste, or the secret sauce, of the performance cultivated via the development of the LFA.

The aim is to deliver an electric supercar that can hit 62mph in a bit over 2.0 seconds, and have a range of around 435 miles. Whether that will come from Solid State batteries or not remains to be seen, but perhaps the range suggests it will. Which means it’s probably at least five years away.

But doesn’t it look good?