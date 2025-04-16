New Limited-Edition Mercedes G-Class has a 1980s W460 vibe

The Mercedes G-Class Edition STRONGER THAN THE 1980s arrives as a limited edition of 460, evoking the 1980s W460 offerings.

Limited editions of cars are nothing new, but we do wonder if this – the Mercedes G-Class Edition STRONGER THAN THE 1980s – takes the gong as the longest, and most odd, badge we’ve seen.

That said, the moniker does exactly what it says on the tin as it adds in styling cues from the W460 series 280 GE, the first G-Class model series, which laid the foundation for what is now the legendary “Geländewagen”.

The G-Class Edition STRONGER THAN THE 1980s (yes, the capitalisation is Mercedes shouting its name) comes as a G450d with a 3.0-litre straight-six diesel with 362bhp or a G500 with a 3.0-litre straight-six petrol with 440bhp.

Whichever you choose, you have the choice of proper 1980s paint jobs – Agave Green Solid or Colorado Beige Solid – with period orange indicators and black finish for the grille, wheel arches and mirrors, as well as W460-style five-spoke alloys, period Mercedes star and silver badges.

Inside is still pretty much current G-Class, but Mercedes has given the seats a centre panel covered in 1980s-style grey fabric and the catchy STRONGER THAN THE 1980s lettering on the grab handle.

Just 460 are being built, and prices start at £152,815.