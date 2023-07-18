New Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 and GLC 63 S E Performance revealed with up to 671bhp

The Mercedes-AMG versions of the GLC arrive with the 415bhp AMG GLC 43 and the 671bhp AMG GLC 63 S E Performance.

Last year saw the arrival of the new Mercedes GLC SUV – followed earlier this year by the GLC Coupe – and now it’s time for the cherry on top of the range (well, cherries) with the arrival of the Mercedes-AMG GLC models, armed to the teeth to take on the BMW X3 M.

The ‘AMG Light’ version of the GLC is the AMG GLC 43, with 2.0-litre four-pot and small electric motor delivering 415bhp, good for 62mph in 4.8 seconds and a limited top speed of 155mph.

The full-fat version of the AMG GLC – the AMG GLC 63 S E Performance – manages to deliver a mad 467bhp from the same four-pot (yes, even the 63 is a four-pot), and adds to that with a 200bhp motor at the back and small 6.1kWh battery for peak power of 671bhp in Boost mode, with 0-62mph in 3.5 seconds and top speed of 170mph.

Both AMG GLCs come with RWS as standard with adaptive dampers and steel coil springs, wider track, wheels up to 21″, active roll bars (just the 63), 9-speed auto ‘box and beefy brakes.

Michael Schiebe, AMG CEO, said:

The Mercedes-AMG GLC SUV is an absolute success with our customers. Our two versions with different characters for the sporty-urban lifestyle are superior all-rounders and precisely tailored to individual customer wishes. With the E PERFORMANCE drive in the GLC 63 S, we are also launching the first performance hybrid SUV. The all-wheel-drive system, the active rear-axle steering and the quick-shifting transmission enhance the emotionally appealing hallmark AMG driving experience.

Expected to go on sale in the UK before the end of the year, you can probably expect the 43 to start at around £80k and the 63 over £100k. Which is mad.