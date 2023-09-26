New Mercedes-AMG GLC63 and GLC43 ARRIVE in Coupe guise

The new Mercedes-AMG GLC Coupe models arrive to offer the same performance as the regular SUV models, but with less practicality.

Back in March, Mercedes revealed the new Mercedes GLC Coupe, followed in July by the performance AMG versions of the regular GLC SUV.

Now it’s time to combine the two and complete the new GLC offerings with the arrival of the AMG versions of the GLC Coupe for those wanting a bit more ‘style’, a bit less practicality and a bigger price tag.

Under the skin the new AMG GLC Coupes – the Mercedes-AMG GLC63 S E Performance Coupe and AMG GLC43 Coupe – are exactly the same as their regular AMG GLC siblings, with the GLC63 S E Performance dragging 671bhp (well, for a 10-second boost) from a tiny 2.0-litre four-pot (good for 469bhp) and an electric motor (good for 201bhp).

The entry-level AMG GLC is the GLC43, which uses the same 2.0-litre four-pot, is good for 414bhp and has a small electric motor for a bit of a boost, with power on both models going to all four wheels, with RWS and AMG Ride control as standard.

Performance for the Coupes is the same as for the SUV, with the GLC63 good for 0-62mph in 3.4 seconds and the GLC43 in 4.7 seconds, and the suspension tweaks and uprated brakes are the same too, as is the interior (apart from headroom in the back).

Mercedes’ Michael Schiebe said:

With the new Mercedes-AMG GLC Coupé, we are addressing customers who are looking for a sporty lifestyle and dynamic design coupled with impressive performance. The diverse and high-quality technical components guarantee the highest level of driving dynamics and pleasure. With the top model GLC 63 S E PERFORMANCE Coupé, we now also offer our innovative hybrid drive in this segment, which guarantees an extensive range of driving experience.