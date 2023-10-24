New Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 now with 536bhp PHEV – 87bhp more than the outgoing GLE 53

The new Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 arrives, this time with a 3.0-litre plug-in hybrid powertrain delivering 536bhp and 553lb/ft of torque.

Following on from the debut of the facelifted Mercedes GLE and GLE Coupe, we now get full details on the performance AMG GLE 53, which switches from hybrid to plug-in hybrid powertrain and, in the process, delivers a chunk more power and torque.

The ICE bit of the GLE 53’s PHEV powertrain comes courtesy of a new version of AMG’s 3.0-litre petrol engine, on its own producing 442bhp, with an electric motor in the 4Matic gearbox chiming in with an additional 134bhp for a combined maximum output of 536bhp and 553lb/ft of torque – 87bhp more than the outgoing model.

Power for the electric motor comes from a chunky 31.2kWh battery which can be charged at up to 11kW on an AC charger or 60kW on DC, with Mercedes reckoning it’s good for 53 miles of EV range on the SUV and 54 miles on the SUV Coupe.

Chuck both power sources in to use and the GLE will hit 62mph in 4.7 seconds – 0.4 seconds quicker than before – and on to a limited 155mph, along with the usual bonkers official economy numbers of up to 235mpg.

Additional titivations for the GLE 53 include new bumpers and bigger air intakes, 21″ alloys, upgraded brakes and PHEV menus on the infotainment, with standard kit including panoramic roof, heated front seats, AMG Performance exhaust and AMG Performance steering wheel.