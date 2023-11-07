New Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe now on sale in the UK – priced from £46,605 to £72,265

The new Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe goes on sale in the UK with prices starting at £46,605 and a choice of four trim levels.

Back in the summer, Mercedes revealed the new Mercedes CLE as a replacement for both the C-Class Coupe and E-Class Coupe. And now it goes on sale in the UK.

Unsurprisingly, the new CLE is more expensive than the outgoing C-Class Coupe, although a bit lower priced than the E-Class Coupe, with prices starting at £46,605 and rising, for now, to £72,265.

Mercedes says the rationalising of the two Coupes in to one model brings the sportiness of the C-Class Coupe and the luxury of the E-Class Coupe in to one model, and although it sits on the same platform as the C-Class it is both longer and lower, although the wheelbase remains the same.

Initially, the CLE Coupe is available in four trim levels – AMG Line, AMG Line Premium, AMG Line Premium Plus and Premier Edition – with a choice of four and six-pot petrol engines and, a single diesel, with PHEV model(s) to follow.

All models come with the latest MBUX with 11.9″ digital instruments and 12.3″ infotainment, with AMG Line models getting 18″ AMG alloys, Climate, LED headlights with Adaptive Beam, Nappa leather steering wheel, ambient lighting, wireless phone charging, Blind Spot, Traffic Sign and Parking Package with reversing camera.

Move up to AMG Line Premium and you get 19″ alloys, Digital Light LED headlights with Adaptive Beam Plus, Keyless Go Comfort Package, augmented Nav, 360 camera and panoramic roof.

The CLE AMG Line Premium Plus adds 20″ alloys, Energising Plus Package with climate front seats, HUD and posh Burmesyer Sound. Finally, there’s the CLE Premier Edition which adds Night Package, 20″ black alloys and Nappa Leather.

Amg Line models are only available as the petrol CLE 200 and diesel CLE 220 d, but other trim levels come with the choice of the CLE 300 4Matic and CLE 450 4Matic, as well as the entry-level petrol and diesel.