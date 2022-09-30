New Mercedes GLC starts at £51,885 – UP by a whopping 32% in just three years

The new Mercedes GLC goes on sale in the UK with prices starting at £51,855 for the GLC 220d, rising to £72,210 for the GLC 300e Premium Plus.

When Mercedes revealed the new Mercedes GLC earlier this year, we learnt – no surprise – that in a world dominated by car buyers wanting SUVs their small-ish GLC model has become their most successful, selling an impressive 2.6 million to date.

Now, with the GLC going on sale in the UK, we discover that buyers wanting to jump into a new GLC are going to have to dig deeper, with prices starting at a hefty £51,855 even for the entry-level GLC 220d, and a massive £72,210 for the range-topping GLC 300 e Premium Plus. That, for the entry-level GLC 220d, is 32 per cent up on the entry-level price when the GLC was facelifted just three years ago.

Trim options for the new GLC are AMG Line, AMG Line Premium and AMG Line Premium Plus – with prices rising as spec increases – and a wide choice of electrified powertrains on offer, including a trio of PHEVs.

The trio of 2.0-litre MHEVs, all with integrated starter-generator, are the GLC200 with 201bhp, GLC 300 with 254bhp and GLC 220d with 194bhp, and the trio of PHEVs are GLC 300 e 4MATIC, GLC 300 de 4MATIC.

All models come with sports suspension – PHEVs with air suspension – with 12.3″ driver display and 11.9″ infotainment, sports seats in Artico or leather depending on model and, if you opt for the top-end models – stuff like 25″ mega display, Digital Light headlights, ‘transparent bonnet camera and HUD.

On sale now, the new Mercedes GLC will arrive in the UK in January 2023.

2022 Mercedes GLC Price List

AMG Line

GLC 220d 4MATIC £51,855

GLC 300 4MATIC £53,755.

GLC 300 e 4MATIC £62,210

AMG Line Premium

GLC 220d 4MATIC £56,855

GLC 300d 4MATIC £60,395

GLC 300 4MATIC £58,755

GLC 300 e 4MATIC £67,210

AMG Line Premium Plus

GLC 220d 4MATIC £61,855

GLC 300d 4MATIC £65,750

GLC 300 4MATIC £63,755

GLC 300 e 4MATIC £72,210