New Mercedes GLE UK prices and specs announced

Prices and specifications for the recently updated Mercedes GLE and GLE Coupe are announced. Starts at £77,890, rising to £95,455.

Earlier this month, Mercedes revealed the updated GLE with the usual range of facelift tweaks to bumpers, lights, grille and wheels, engine tweaks and new tech. And now UK prices are announced for the GLE and GLE Coupe with prices from £77,890 and rising to £95,455 for the GLE Coupe 400 e.

Trim options are AMG Line, AMG Line Premium and AMG Premium Plus, with the GLE Coupe only available in range-topping GLE Premium Plus trim.

Engine options for the UK are the GLE 300 d, GLE 450 d, GLE 450 and GLE 400 e PHEV, with all engine options available on the GLE AMG Line Premium and Premium Plus. The GLE AMG Line is not available with the PHEV powertrain, and the GLE Coupe only with 400 e PHEV or 450 d options.

The GLE 300 d comes with 266bhp and 0-62mph in 6.9 seconds, the GLE 450 d with 362bhp and 0-62mph in 5.6 seconds, the 450 with 375bhp and 0-62mph in 5.6 seconds and the PHEV 400 e with a total output of 375bhp and 0-62mph in 6.1 seconds. The PHEV also has an EV range of 60 miles.

Standard kit on the AMG Line trim includes Keyless, AMG Body Styling, Multibeam LED headlights, ‘Transparent’ bonnet, Parking Package, Airmatic with Adaptive Damping, 20″ AMG alloys and aluminium-look running boards.

Inside, there’s Climate, Widescreen Cockpit, Ambient lighting, electric seats, 7-seat package, MBUX Nav with Augmented Reality, Burmester Sound, wireless charging and Dashcam.

Move up to AMG Line Premium and you get 21″ AMG alloys, a Panoramic roof, Thermotronic Climate, Energizing Package, Air Balance Package, HUD, Climate front seats and even a temperature-controlled cup holder, with AMG Premium Line Plus adding 22″ AMG alloys, Soft Close doors, Surround lighting, Warmth Comfort Package, Multicontour front seats with luxury headrests, MBUX Interior Assistant and Driving Assistance Package Plus.

The Updated GLE and GLE Coupe are now on sale.