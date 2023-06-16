The Mercedes Vision One-Eleven Concept is revealed as a node to the iconic C111 models and previewing future Mercedes EV tech.

Hot on the heels of the Porsche Mission X Concept comes this, the Mercedes One-Eleven Concept, previewing future EV tech in a road car but, unlike the Mission X, the One-Eleven doesn’t seem to preview a future electric Mercedes Hypercar.

Instead, it looks to preview what sort of technology Mercedes plans in the years to come, and it’s very impressive. But first, how it looks.

Clearly inspired by the C111 Concepts of the 1970s (as if the One-Eleven’s name hadn’t already told you that) which previewed tech like mad diesels and rotary power, it has a retro feel but, at the same time, a futuristic smooth-lined look and with the C111’s wide grille echoed by a big digital panel at the front and similar screen at the back.

Inside, there are acres of sustainable silver leather and an orange yoke wheel, with the whole interior turning into a control interface when donning a Virtual Reality headset.

But it’s the tech that’s important here, and it’s certainly previewing the way Mercedes is heading in the coming years.

The One-Eleven’s electric motors are axial-flux not radial-flux, which means they’re around a third the size and with greater power and torque and can be fitted at each wheel and deliver a greater level of power reserves.

The Axial-Flux motors are powered by liquid-cooled cylindrical cells developed by AMG’s F1 team in the UK. with unique chemistry designed for high performance.

Markus Schäfer, CTO Mercedes, said:

The Mercedes-Benz Vision One-Eleven combines breathtaking design with groundbreaking powertrain technology. Like its historical namesake, it explores new paths for the future of sporting performance. At the heart of the compact and extremely efficient powertrain is the innovative YASA axial-flux high-tech electric motor. It offers a motorsport-like power output from a considerably smaller package. This makes the YASA axial-flux motor ideal for electric high-performance vehicles, combined with the liquid-cooled cylindrical-cell battery with Formula-1 inspired cell chemistry.