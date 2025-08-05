New Nissan Micra Electric costs from £22,995 – the same as the Renault 5 EV

Nissan announces prices and specs for the new electric Micra, starting from £22,995 (the same as the Renault 5) and with two battery options.

Now, Nissan announces prices and specs for the new Micra, which starts at £22,995 (the same as the R5) with a choice of three trim levels and two battery options.

Opt for the smaller 40kWh battery (available on Engage and Advanced trim) and you get a 121bhp motor and 121-mile range, whilst the bigger 52kWh battery (available on Advanced and Evolve trim) increases range to 260 miles, with DC charging at 80kW for the 40kWh battery and 100kW on the 52kWh battery.

The new Micra offerings kick off with Engage trim, which comes with 18″ wheels, 7.0″ driver display, 10.1″ infotainment, Nissan Connect, auto Air Con, Heat Pump an 11kW AC charging, with Advance trim adding 18″ alloys, Google, Cruise, Wireless phone charging, driving modes, ambient lighting, front parking sensors and rear-view camera.

The range-topping Micra Evolve adds posh Harmon Kardon Sound, e-Paddle, two-tone paint, 18″ Sport alloys, Pro Pilot Assist, and heated front seats and steering wheel.

Prices for the Engage trim start at £22,995, with Advance trim from £24,995 (£26,995 with the 52kWh battery) and Advance trim (only with the 52kWh battery) £29,995.

James Taylor, Managing Director of Nissan GB said:

Micra is the first of four new fully electric models to arrive on the Nissan lineup and we are incredibly excited to be pricing it so competitively. Micra is a key strategic model for Nissan, and based on the positive reviews, exciting design, attractive price and a class-leading product, I am looking forward to seeing lots of new Micras on the road soon.

Order books for the Nissan Micra EV open on 1 September.