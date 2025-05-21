New Nissan Micra EV OFFICIALLY arrives as a Renault 5 EV in Japanese clothes

The new Nissan Micra is revealed as an electric supermini with Renault 5 E-Tech underpinnings and two EV powertrain options.

The Nissan Micra has been around for over 40 years – although it’s not been available for the last couple of years in the UK – but now it’s back, it’s bigger and it’s electric. Although, despite this being the official reveal of the new Micra EV, we did see it first a couple of months ago.

Despite the Nissan design, the new Micra is, in fact, a rebodied Renault 5 EV, which is not exactly a shoddy basis for the new Micra.

That means a choice of 40kWh or 52kWh batteries powering either a 121bhp motor at the front (for the 40kWh) or 148bhp (for the 52kWh), with range of 192 miles for the smaller battery and 253 miles for the larger, with 100kW charging meaning a 15-80% charge in 30 minutes or so.

Despite the Renault underpinnings, Nissan has done a good job of making the new Micra look like a Micra – albeit a bigger, modern Micra – and even manages to evoke earlier Micras with its big circular lights front and back, with a longer nose and bulky arches giving a purposeful look and a ‘Gelato Scoop’ along the shoulder line.

It’s a more funky look for the Micra and should help Nissan dispel the slightly ‘Grandma’ reputation the Micra has and appeal to a younger demographic.

Nissan hasn’t done much to differentiate the Micra’s interior from the R5’s, with the same twin 10.1″ screens and the same switchgear, but less funky materials. However, there is a Nissan badge on the steering wheel.

Arnaud Charpentier, Nissan Marketing VP, said:

We are proud to oversee the return of the MICRA name to Nissan’s range in Europe. It’s a name with over 40 years of history and the new chapter it will write for Nissan and our customer is a purely electrified one – but it remains true to its DNA of being playful, audacious and agile. It will electrify the streets wherever it goes.

Nissan says the new Micra EV will go on sale in the UK later in 2025 with prices likely to be similar to the Renault 5 (which starts at around £23k).