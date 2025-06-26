New Nissan Qashqai e-Power – MORE power, lower emissions and improved economy

Nissan’s e-Power Hybrid will arrive in the new Qashqai in the Autumn, promising lower emissions, more power and improved economy.

Nissan’s e-Power Hybrid is a novel take on a hybrid powertrain, using a 1.5-litre petrol engine solely to charge a battery which powers a single electric motor, delivering an EV-like driving experience without any range anxiety.

Nissan’s e-Power Hybrid launched in Japan in 2016, but it wasn’t until 2022 that the Qashaqi e-Power first went on sale in the UK, with the new Qashqai arriving in 2024 with a choice of the same e-Power powertrain or a mild hybrid setup.

Now, Nissan has revealed the second generation of its e-Power setup, which will arrive in the Qashqai from September and promises impressive improvements. And be built in Sunderland.

The new e-Power still uses a 1.5-litre petrol engine, although Nissan says it’s an all-new engine with ‘STARC Combustion’ which is said to be 42% thermally efficient, with a bigger turbo lowering revs at cruising speeds resulting in an improvement in economy from 54mpg to 62mpg (delivering range of up to 745 miles) and a lowering of emissions from 117g/km to 102g/km.

Nissan has also fitted a more powerful electric motor, which produces 202bhp (up from 181bhp), and promises increased refinement with a lowering of cabin noise by 5.6 decibels.

David Moss, Senior VP R&D said:

This new version of e-POWER reflects everything we’ve learned from developing electric motor drive systems for Europe. We’ve analysed what worked in our previous generations, what appealed most to customers, and re-engineered the system to deliver maximum efficiency, lower emissions and a quieter, more refined drive – all with the same performance as a diesel. We are proud that New e-POWER now offers best-in-class fuel efficiency and emissions.

No word on whether prices will rise for the new Qashqai e-Power from the current starting price of £34,860, but it will be available from September and built in the UK.