New Porsche Cayenne arrives to see the Cayenne through to its electric future

The new Porsche Cayenne is revealed as an update to the current Cayenne with improved engines and tech and a new interior.

We’ve already seen the interior of the new Porsche Cayenne – and had a good idea of what the exterior tweaks consist of – and now the new Porsche Cayenne is properly revealed.

Just as expected, the new Cayenne is very like the current Cayenne – at least cosmetically – with the main changes being new headlights, an updated grille, new alloys, small titivates at the back and new paint options.

As we’ve already seen, the interior of the new Cayenne has received a major ‘Taycan-like’ makeover with a digital instrument panel, 12.3″ infotainment and an optional 10.9″ screen for the front seat passenger too.

But under the skin – and the new interior – Porsche has given the Cayenne some major tweaks to keep it competitive as we wait for a new electric Cayenne in the next couple of years.

The standard suspension is tweaked to give a comfier ride at low speeds and better control when you’re hustling, and the air suspension offers more differentiation between Normal, Sport and Sport Plus settings.

Engine options, at least for now, are the entry-level Cayenne now with a 349bhp V6 Turbo, a Cayenne e-Hybrid with 464bhp and new 25.9kWh battery for up to 56 miles of EV range, and the Cayenne S which dumps its V6 for a 468bhp 4.0-litre V8 – good for 62mph in 4.7 seconds. There is also a 650bhp Turbo GT, but emission problems mean it won’t be sold in the UK and Europe.

Price for the new Cayenne start at £67,400 for the V6 rising to £76,800 for the PHEV and £80,800 for the Cayenne S, with the Coupe versions costing around £3k more.