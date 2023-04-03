New Porsche Cayenne REVEALED – by the new Cayenne’s infotainment

Ahead of a debut on 18 April, the exterior of the new Porsche Cayenne has leaked out thanks to its new infotainment.

We already know the Porsche Cayenne is about to get a facelift – with a full reveal scheduled for 18 April – with Porcshe already revealing the new Cayenne’s interior to build a bit of a buzz.

Despite the ‘new’ Cayenne being a facelift of the current model – not an all-new Cayenne – the reveal of the Cayenn’s interior show a much-updated interior taking its inspiration from the Taycan EV as Porsche moves to blur the lines between its EV and ICE offerings.

So the new Cayenne gets a full cabin width of screens (well, if you pay for the optional passenger screen) in the process replacing the current Cayenne’s analogue dials with digital versions, the centre console becomes the home of the Cayenne’s HVAC but still with some actual physical controls for stuff like media volume, and there’s a ‘911’ steering wheel.

Porsche decided that, having revealed the new Cayenne’s interior online, they’d let a few journalists loose on the interior to deliver reports, but it seems they didn’t reckon on the infotainment being filmed in the process (video below), revealing at least a digital look at the new Cayenne’s design.

As you’d expect, the changes for the new Cayenne are quite minimal – as far as we can tell – with tweaks to air intakes and bonnet, a new full-width lightbar at the back and Taycan-inspired quad-element headlights.

Doubtless, there will be cosmetic variations depending on individual models, but the exterior tweaks do seem minor.

New Porsche Cayenne infotainment review video