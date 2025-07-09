Cars UK

New Range Rover SV Black joins JLR’s ‘Black Club’ – and breaks the £200k price barrier

By

New Range Rover SV Black front view

The Range Rover SV Black joins the Defender Octa and Range Rover Sport with a ‘Black’ makeover, and costs over £200k for the LWB.

It’s not exactly a secret that JLR has focused on producing and selling its most profitable models – Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender – and that the prices it charges seem to rise without losing sales.

The latest JLR ploy for its golden trio is the arrival of ‘Black’ models on the range toppers, with the Defender Octa Black revealed a few days ago and the Range Rover Sport SV Black just a week ago. And now, predictably, we get the ‘Daddy’ of the ‘Black’  models with the arrival of the full-fat Range Rover SV Black.

The ‘Black’ makeover for the RR SV Black follows the same recipe as the Defender and Sport, with a Narvik Gloss Black paint job, 23″ gloss black alloys, brake calipers and grille, with ebony leather inside, unique stitching, black birch wood and satin black finish for the gear lever and centre console.

Range Rover SV Black interiorThe new SV Black also comes with JLR’s latest Body-And-Soul-Seat (BASS) tech, which use haptic feedback through the floor and seats to immerse occupants with sound.

Just like the regular Range Rover SV, the SV Black comes with a 606bhp 4.4-litre V8 sending power to all four wheels through an eight-speed ZF ‘box, enough for 0-62mph in just 4.4 seconds.

The Range Rover SV Black SWB costs from £188,025 and the SV Black LWB from £204,925.

Range Rover SV Black side view

