Land Rover Defender Octa not EXPENSIVE enough? Then here’s the Defender Octa Black

The Land Rover Defender Octa Black arrives as a new cosmetically tweaked range-topping ‘Octa’ costing from £158,045.

The Land Rover Defender has been a huge success for JLR despite old Defender lovers decrying it as nothing more than a Chelsea tractor, becoming Land Rover’s best-selling model last year. Although sales in the US may drop going forward as the Defender is built in Europe and is subject to Trump’s (current) 25% tariff on European car imports.

But despite the Defender being available from £57k, most Defenders cost a whole chunk more, topping out at £148,045 for the bonkers Defender Octa. But now there’s a new range-topping Defender with the arrival of the Defender Octa Black to prise even more from the bank accounts of the well-heeled.

Hot on the heels of the Range Rover Sport SV Black costing from £154,975, the new Defender Octa Black manages to top that with a £158,045 price tag for its black makeover.

JLR says ‘blackness’ has been applied to as many as 30 exterior elements, including a Narvik Black paint job, front and rear skid plates with Satin Black Powder Coat, Gloss Black tailpipes, Black Land Rover Oval, Black underbody elements, Black alloys and Gloss Black Brake callipers.

Inside, there’s Ebony Semi?Aniline Leather for the Performance Seats, which get new stitching detail, the Cross Car Beam is finished in Satin Black Powder Coat and optional Chopped Carbon Fibre finish.

Mark Cameron, Defender MD, said: The introduction of Defender OCTA Black takes things up a notch. We know our clients love giving their Defenders all?black finishes, so our designers have applied this principle to every possible surface – inside and out – to create the ultimate tough luxury Defender OCTA.