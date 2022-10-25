New Skoda Enyaq iV vRS is Skoda’s take on the VW ID.4 GTX

The electric Skoda Enyaq iV vRS arrives, joining the Enyaq iV vRS Coupe, as Skoda’s take on the Volkswagen ID.4 GTX.

At the start of the year, Skoda revealed their take on the VW ID.5 GTX as the Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV vRS, starting at more than £50k, but a chunk cheaper than its VW sibling.

Now Skoda has rolled out its take on the VW ID.4 GTX with the new Skoda Enyaq iV vRS, featuring everything the Coupe does but with a more practical roofline.

That means the same ‘warm’ powertrain with a motor at each end for 295bhp, powered by an 82kWh battery and good for 62mph in 6.5 seconds.

Range for the new EV is officially 310 miles, and charging – at up to 135kW – means an 80 per cent charge can be managed in a bit over half an hour.

Revised suspension on the iV vRS means a drop in ride height of 15mm at eth front and 10mm at the back, there are standard 20″ alloys and exterior gloss black highlights for the mirrors, diffuser and air curtain and green vRS logos too to mark the vRS out from its more prosaic siblings.

No prices yet for the Skoda Enyaq iV vRS, but it’ll start on the wrong side of £50k.