New Skoda Kamiq Design Edition adds to Skoda’s Kamiq offerings

The Skoda Kamiq Design Edition arrives as an extra model choice in Skoda’s Kamiq range, sitting between SE and SE L models.

It’s more than four years since the Skoda Kamiq arrived in the UK as a baby SUV with the same underpinnings as the Volkswagen T-Cross, with a bit of a model tweak in 2022, and a modest facelift last year to keep it fresh.

Skoda was back again a few months ago with new ‘Edition’ models for the Kamiq, with the SE Edition and SE L Edition models replacing the SE and SE L, and now we get a new model to add to those ( and the Monte Carlo Edition) with the arrival of the new Kamiq Design Edition.

Skoda says the Design Edition model sits between SE and SE L Edition and has been designed to deliver a striking look while maintaining value for money.

Based on the SE Edition, the Design model adds 17″ Propus aero alloy wheels, black roof and door mirrors and privacy glass, with the interior getting sports seats with cloth and microsuede upholstery, three-spoke steering wheel, ambient lighting and aluminium pedals.

There are two engine options, both 1.0-litre TSI units with either 94bhp or 114bhp, with a manual ‘box as standard and a seven-speed DSG as an option.

Starting price for the Kamiq Design Edition is £25,855 for the 94bhp and £28,195 for the 115bhp version, with order books opening on 16 January and first deliveries due in the spring.