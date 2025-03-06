Volkswagen ID. EVERY1 REVEALED as a preview of VW’s £17k electric city car for 2027

Volkswagen reveals the ID. EVERY1, a concept view of an entry-level EV planned for 2027 and costing around £17,000.

VW has been busy teasing a concept ID. EVERY1 for a while as it tries to predict where car buyers’ hearts and minds will be as legislation bans the sale of new ICE cars.

VW believes the answer lies in a cheap (for an EV) entry-level VW ID. 1 to join the VW ID family of EVs. And they may be right, although this ID. EVERY1 Concept, revealed today, won’t turn into a production model until 2027.

Sitting below the recently revealed ID.2all Concept, which previews a production ID. 2 to arrive in 2026, the ID. EVERY1 Concept is a sort of EV replacement for the VW Up! measuring 3880mm long (about the same size as the Hyundai Inster and Honda e), promising room for four adults and with a decent-sized boot.

The ID.1 EVERY1 manages to look like a proper VW with its familiar face and smooth lines, although it’s unlikely to arrive with the 19″ alloys and flush door handles when it arrives as a production model in 2027.

VW isn’t being totally forthcoming with the EVERY1 powertrain specs, but it does say its single motor delivers 94bhp and range of around 155 miles, so we’d guess it’s powered by a battery around 40kWh.

Inside things are simple with a small driver display and central infotainment, with a central storage cubby on a dashboard which has actual buttons for Climate and Volume. Hooray.

Thomas Schafer said:

The ID. EVERY1 represents the last piece of the puzzle on our way to the widest model selection in the volume segment. We will then offer every customer the right car with the right drive system – including affordable all-electric entry-level mobility. Our goal is to be the world’s technologically leading high-volume manufacturer by 2030. And as a brand for everyone – just as you would expect from Volkswagen.

VW reckons, despite the low price, that the ID.1 (which may well be the ID. Up! when it arrives) will be profitable. We hope they’re right, but it’s hard to see how.