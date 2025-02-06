VW ID. 1 (new VW e-Up?) PREVIEWED as an entry-level sub-£17k EV – but not until 2027

Volkswagen previews a new entry-level electric car – likely to be the VW ID. 1 – due in 2027 and costing under £17k.

Volkswagen hasn’t had the best of decades, firstly almost buried by the fallout from Dieselgate and then, having thrown itself headlong into an electric car future, it’s discovered buyers aren’t as turned on to EVs as tghey’d predicted they would be.

That scenario has seen VW closing factories and laying off staff as well as moving Golf production from Germany to Mexico.

That said, VW has still managed to shift 1.35 million EVs in the six years since the ID. 3 arrived (out of a total production of around 50 million) and 383,100 last year (out of a total production of nine million), so VW EVs aren’t a total failure, just a complete disappointment.

Perhaps the next of VW’s EVs will fare better as they’re going to be entry-level models costing much less than VW’s current crop of EVs, starting with the production version of the VW ID. 2all we saw two years ago which, we’re told, will cost less than £22k, with

Now, Volkswagen has revealed a preview of a new entry-level model they say will cost less than 17k when it arrives in 2027 and will, logically, be the VW ID. 1. But we do wonder if VW will have dumped the whole ‘ID means EV’ badging by then and call this new entry-level VW the Electric Up!?

Thomas Schäfer, CEO VW, said the new entry-level EV will be “An affordable, high-quality, profitable electric Volkswagen from Europe for Europe. This is the Champions League of automobile manufacturing“.

The new entry-level VW EV will be revealed as a concept in March 2025.