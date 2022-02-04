New Skoda Karoq SUV UK prices and specs announced

The recently updated Skoda Karoq goes on sale in the UK with a choice of three trim levels – SE Drive, SE L and SportLine – and prices from £25,950.

More than four years on from its launch, Skoda revealed a titivated and refreshed Karoq SUV at the end of November, with cosmetic tweaks, some new tech and a bit of a ‘sustainability’ focus. And now the new Skoda Karoq goes on sale in the UK.

The choice of trim levels for the new Karoq are SE Drive, SE L and SportLine and five engine choices – three petrol and two diesel.

The starting point is the Karoq SE Drive (from £25,950) which comes with 17″ alloys, LED lights, fancy dynamic indicators, Smartlink with wireless Apple CarPlay, Amundsen touchscreen Nav and parking sensors at the back.

Move up to the Karoq SE L (from £27,785) and you add 18″ alloys, chrome roof rails, Winter Pack, VarioFlex seating, Keyless, bigger back spoiler and Parking Pack.

Top of the tree Karoq Sportline (from £31,853) delivers full Matric headlights with AFS, LED interior light pack, panoramic roof, metallic paint and electric tailgate.

Engine options for the Karoq are a trio of petrols – 1.0-litre with 108bhp, 1.5-litre with 147bhp and 2.0-litre with 187bhp – with the 2.0-litre diesel offered with 114bhp or 150bhp.

The new Skoda Karoq officially goes on sale on 17 February 2022.