Cars UK

Car News, Views and Reviews

Cars UK Motoring Directory
You are here: Home / Car News / Skoda News / New Skoda Karoq SUV UK prices and specs announced

New Skoda Karoq SUV UK prices and specs announced

By

New Skoda Karoq SUV

New Skoda Karoq SUV

The recently updated Skoda Karoq goes on sale in the UK with a choice of three trim levels – SE Drive, SE L and SportLine – and prices from £25,950.

More than four years on from its launch, Skoda revealed a titivated and refreshed Karoq SUV at the end of November, with cosmetic tweaks, some new tech and a bit of a ‘sustainability’ focus. And now the new Skoda Karoq goes on sale in the UK.

The choice of trim levels for the new Karoq are SE Drive, SE L and SportLine and five engine choices – three petrol and two diesel.

The starting point is the Karoq SE Drive (from £25,950) which comes with 17″ alloys, LED lights, fancy dynamic indicators, Smartlink with wireless Apple CarPlay, Amundsen touchscreen Nav and parking sensors at the back.

Move up to the Karoq SE L (from £27,785) and you add 18″ alloys, chrome roof rails, Winter Pack, VarioFlex seating, Keyless, bigger back spoiler and Parking Pack.

Top of the tree Karoq Sportline (from £31,853) delivers full Matric headlights with AFS, LED interior light pack, panoramic roof, metallic paint and electric tailgate.

Engine options for the Karoq are a trio of petrols – 1.0-litre with 108bhp, 1.5-litre with 147bhp and 2.0-litre with 187bhp – with the 2.0-litre diesel offered with 114bhp or 150bhp.

The new Skoda Karoq officially goes on sale on 17 February 2022.

Cars UK Motoring Directory

Have your say - leave a comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow