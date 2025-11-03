A new Skoda Kodiaq L&K arrives to top Skoda’s Kodiaq range, with a big spec, three powertrain options and prices from £48,985.

Skoda may be synonymous with value and practicality, but that doesn’t stop them from having a luxury trim level to appeal to buyers who want more and are prepared to pay for it. And that’s what Skoda’s L&K trim – named after Skoda’s founder – is for.

The latest Skoda to acquire the L&K trim is the new Kodiaq, which went on sale in the UK in April last year, with a choice of SE and SE L trim levels, and it offers a much bigger spec and prices from £48,985.

Powertrain options for the L&K are a 201bhp 2.0-litre petrol or 190bhp 2.0-litre diesel – both AWD – or a PHEV version good for 201bhp with a 1.5-litre petrol and electric motor powered by a 25.7kWh battery promising up to 71 miles of EV range.

The ICE models come with seven seats but the PHEV with just five, all with Skoda’s Design Selection Suite Cognac which brings electric massaging and heated seats in the front, heated rear seats, heated windscreen, leather and L&K mats.

The L&K also gets 20″ Venus alloys, Adaptive Cruise, Area View camera, trained parking and remote park assist, electric boot opening and posh CANTON sound.

The new Kodiaq L&K goes on sale on 17 December, with the 1.5 TSI 204 PS iV model costing from £48,985, the 2.0 TSI 204 PS DSG 4×4 from £51,460 OTR, and the 2.0 TDI 193 PS DSG 4×4 from £53,230 OTR.