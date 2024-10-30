New Skoda Kodiaq vRS gets 262bhp VW Golf GTI Power and AWD

The new Skoda Kodiaq vRS is revealed with 262bhp from the VW Golf GTI’s 2.0-litre four-pot. Likely to start at around £50k.

The new Skoda Kodiaq went on sale in the UK earlier this year with prices from £36,645, a choice of two trim levels and a quartet of engine options, followed by a new Kodiaq PHEV promising a 75-mile EV range and costing from £41,935.

Now it’s time for the range-topping Kodiaq, with the new Kodiaq vRS (Kodiaq RS everywhere but the UK) detailed ahead of going on sale at a price likely to be around £50k.

This time around, the Kodiaq vRS gets Volkswagen Golf GTI power with the 2.0-litre four-pot good for 262bhp sending power to all four wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch ‘box, enough to hit 62mph in 6.4 seconds – more than enough for a seven-seat family SUV.

To tame the power, Skoda has given the Kodiaq vRS more potent brakes with VW’s Dynamic Chassis Control offering too many settings and active damper adjustment.

As you’d expect, there are sporty tweaks to the looks with the usual butch bumpers, shoutier grille, black badges, 20″ alloys and LED Matrix beam headlights.

Inside gets splashes of red and more bolstered front seats with microsuede and faux leather, a 13.0″ infotainment, Canton Sound and 10.0″ driver display.

Skoda’s Johannes Neft said:

The all?new Kodiaq vRS features a new, even more powerful 2.0 TSI engine, now with an output of 265 PS (195 kW), thus providing 20 PS (15 kW) more than its predecessor. Furthermore the new Kodiaq vRS comes with all-wheel drive for the best possible traction on all surfaces. Ventilated brake discs on all four wheels and two-piston brake calipers on the front axle provide the necessary stopping power. The most dynamic Kodiaq perfectly blends sportiness with everyday practicality.