New Skoda Kodiaq vRS on SALE in the UK next week – price and spec announced

The new Skoda Kodiaq vRS goes on sale in the UK on 16 January, and Skoda announces specification and price information.

The new Skoda Kodiaq went on sale in the UK early last year with two trim levels and four powertrain options, followed by a new Kodiq PHEV, and a debut of the range-topping Kodiaq vRS which opens its order books in the UK on 16 January.

The new Kodiaq vRS (Kodiaq RS everywhere but the UK) gets the VW Golf’s engine delivering 262bhp to all four wheels through a seven-speed DCT ‘box – good for 0-62 mph in 6.4 seconds – with more potent brakes and Dynamic Chassis Control.

Tweaks to the vRS’s looks include the usual go-faster fodder of bigger bumpers and grille, 20″ alloys, black badges and LED Matric headlights, with the interior getting splashes of red, bolstered front seats in microsuede and faux leather, 13.0″ infotainment, 10.25″ driver display and Canton Sound.

The bespoke vRS Lounge Design Selection includes electric front seats with memory, multifunction sports steering wheel with red stitching and a vRS badge, Drive Mode Select offering Eco, Comfort, Normal, Sport, Individual and Snow modes as well as an Off-Road mode.

The new Skoda Kodiaq vRS costs £52,595 and is available to order in the UK from 16 January.

In addition to announcing the order books open for the vRS, Skoda also says it’s added a new 2.0-litre TSI engine option to the Kodiaq offerings with 201bhp and 4WD costing £45,255 in SE L trim and £47,775 in Sportline trim.