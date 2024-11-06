New Skoda Kylaq Compact SUV costs just £7,275 – but you can’t have one

The New Skoda Kylaq Compact SUV has been revealed as a new Compact SUV for India, with a relatively big spec and prices from just £7,725.

Skoda has a decent range of SUVs in the UK, from the Kamiq which starts at around £23k to the Enyaq which can cost north of £50k.

But now there’s a new Skoda SUV – the Skoda Kylaq – which is smaller than the Kamiq at 3.9 metres – around the size of the Toyota Yaris – and it costs from a very budget-friendly £7,275.

The only problem is you won’t be able to buy one in the UK as it’s an Indian market model only, as far as we know.

Despite the budget price, the Kylaq looks to be a decent Skoda offering and is powered by a 1.0-litre three-pot petrol with either a manual ‘box or a slush auto and is good – with the manual ‘box – for 0-62mph in 105 seconds on the way to 117mph.

The Kylaq also looks part of Skoda’s current lineup with big grille and slim DLRs and some butch plastic cladding, whilst inside there’s apparently room for five and 1265 litres of boot space with the back seats down, as well as a 10.1″ infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and an 8.0″ driver display. There’s also a big suite of 25 safety nannies.

Move up from the entry-level model and stuff like electric vented front seats and an extra 10 safety nannies are available, a butch Climate setup to beat India’s heat, an electric sunroof and faux leather.

The new Skoda Kylaq Compact SUV will hit India’s roads in early 2025.