New Skoda Superb OFFICIALLY revealed as a subtle evolution of Skoda’s take on the VW Passat

The new Skoda Superb arrives officially featuring a stylist update inside and out and a choice of six powertrains.

There has been no shortage of teasers for the new Skoda Superb recently, but now Skoda has officially taken the wraps off revealing a subtle evolution of the Superb with a new interior and a choice of six powertrain options. And, unlike its VW Passat sibling, it’ll be available as both Hatch and Estate.

Not that it needed it, but the Superb has grown in this 4th generation and as a result offers an extra 30 litres of space in the Estate and 20 litres in the Hatch and gets new grille, new LED Matric headlights, 17-19″ alloys and a choice of six new colours too.

Inside it’s pretty much all new with better ergonomics and an uncluttered look and, unlike VW, some proper buttons and Smart Dials instead of endless menu options on the screen for the main stuff. Hooray.

Of course, there are screens, with a 13″ infotainment (20″ on lesser models) and a 10″ ‘Virtual Cockpit’ in front of the driver, Apple Car Play and Android Auto, wireless phone charging, ‘Ergo’ seats and sustainable textiles.

There’s a wide range of powertrains on offer – but no electric Superb – with a 1.5-litre mild hybrid petrol with 148bhp the entry point followed by pair of 2.0-litre diesels with either 148bhp or 190bhp and a pair of 2.0-litre petrols with either 201bhp or 262bhp, all with DSG ‘box and with four-wheel drive on the more powerful petrol and diesel.

Topping the powertrain options is a 1.5-litre PHEV good for a combined 201bhp and promising EV range of over 60 miles from its 25.7kWh battery.

The new Skoda goes on sale in January (well, for the Estate – the Hatch not until April) but no prices yet although you can expect a starting price in the mid-£30ks.