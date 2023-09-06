New Skoda Superb will be an Estate and a Hatch – unlike the VW Passat

The new Skoda Superb will be available as both an Estate and a Hatch, unlike its VW Group sibling the new Volkswagen Passat.

We’ve already had two months of teases for the new Skoda Superb, with a camouflaged Superb Estate arriving as Skoda announced the new Superb is growing in size, and a look at the new interior for the new Superb complete with ‘Smart Dials’.

Now, with two months still to go before the new Superb debuts in November (so no doubt more teases to come) Skoda is back with the news that the new Superb won’t be available only as an Estate – like its sibling under the skin, the new Volkswagen Passat – but will also be available as a regular Hatch too.

Engine options will include a 1.5-litre TSI mild hybrid entry-level model, a pair of 2.0-litre TSI units with 204bhp and 265bhp, a 2.0 litre TDI with 150bhp or 193bhp with all models getting a 7-speed DSG ‘box and all-wheel drive on the most powerful diesel and petrol models.

Just like the new Superb Estate, the Superb Hatch grows in size for the new generation and is longer by 43mm at 4912mm, higher by 12mm for better headroom, and luggage capacity up to 645 litres (an increase of 20 litres).

Expect further teases for the new Superb between now and November.