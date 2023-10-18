New Toyota Hilux GR Sport II builds on last year’s Hilux GR Sport

The New Toyota Hilux GR Sport II arrives as a new range-topper with improved handling and suspension added to last year’s Hilux GR Sport.

There was a time when pick-ups were just workhorses, used by trades to lug stuff to site with double-cab versions ferrying people too.

But in recent years, pick-ups have become something of a middle-class toy and BIK gaming machine, as a result of which they’ve become ever more car-like with lots of toys and a focus more on comfort than workhorse ability.

So as pick-ups become more car-like, there’s a market for ‘Sporty’ pick-ups too, with the new Ford Ranger Raptor and the Toyota Hilux GR Sport arriving last year to tap that market, with the Ford getting a 284bhp V6 Petrol and the Toyota a more prosaic 201bhp diesel. Not exactly barnstorming engines, but at least the Ford moved in the right direction.

Now, it’s already time for the Hilux GR Sport II which, you might expect, would get a boost in power. But it doesn’t.

Toyota says the Hilux GR Sport II takes the Hilux to ‘new heights’ with wider tracks for added butch, improved stability, less roll and more precise steering, with lighter wheels and monotube dampers, rear discs and improved ride height and approach angle.

Cosmetic titivations include a titivated grille with ‘TOYOTA’ written loud and proud, black highlights, red brake callipers and rear coils, GR seats, red seat belts and GR badges.

Toyota says the Hilux GR Sport II will go on sale at the beginning of 2024.