New Toyota Land Cruiser Hybrid costs £18,000 MORE than a Land Rover Defender 110

The new Toyota Land Cruiser Hybrid goes on sale in a single Invincible trim and 5 seats. Costs from £80,740.

Back in the summer, Toyota revealed the Land Cruiser Hybrid 48V and announced that its diesel hybrid would be the only engine option available in the UK. Now, we get specs and prices for the new Land Cruiser as it goes on sale in the UK.

We expected the price of the Hybrid to nudge up a bit from the price of the non-hybrid, and so it is, with a price of £80,740, an increase of just over £3k. It also makes the Land Rover Defender 110 look even more of a bargain with a starting price of £62,795.

Aside from the price, the Hybrid is also limited to five seats and a single Invincible trim, complete with 20″ alloys, Panoramic roof, 12.3″ infotainment, leather and HUD. A decent spec; better than the Defender S.

All that said, the Land Cruiser is a tough workhorse, and none of that has been compromised by the arrival of a Hybrid setup, with the new Hybrid setup adding a 48V motor-generator and a small battery fitted high up and waterproofed to maintain the Land Cruiser’s 700mm wade depth.

The simple hybrid setup won’t allow EV driving, but it does mean a smoother and more responsive stop/start system, a smidge of extra low-down grunt and an additional 16bhp and 48lb/ft.

Now on sale in the UK, the Land Cruiser Hybrid will start arriving with customers in March 2026.