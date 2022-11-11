New Toyota Prius TEASED ahead of next week’s reveal

A new Toyota Prius is on the way, and Toyota delivers a tease for the new Prius with the tagline “hybrid reborn” ahead of a November 16 reveal.

With the car world and his dog driving lemming-like into a future of electric cars, Toyota is being more circumspect and pragmatic, despite a mass reveal of a whole raft of new EVs from both Toyota and Lexus.

Toyota believes, quite rightly, that the push by governments – particularly in Europe – to ban ICE cars in just a few short years won’t mean there isn’t ongoing demand around the world for ICE-based cars, in particular hybrids.

So the Toyota Prius – the original champion of hybrid cars – isn’t being put out to pasture as you might expect, despite not currently being on sale in the UK, and will be replaced by a new Prius promising to be ‘Hybrid Reborn’, set to be revealed on 16 November.

Toyota is giving nothing away apart from the dark silhouette image (above), but, from what we can see, the new Prius looks to have taken influence from Toyota’s new EV models, like the bZ4, and looks set to look less divisive than past Prius models.

Despite this being a new Prius, it seems likely it will still be underpinned by the same TNGA Platform – also underpinning the Corolla – but if the ‘Hybrid Reborn’ tag has any substance then Toyota may be taking the Prius down a different hybrid route.

That could mean Toyota endowing the new Prius with the same sort of Hybrid powertrain as the new Nissan Qashqai e-Power, with an ICE powering a battery which in turn powers the wheels, delivering good economy, an EV feel to the drive and low emissions.

All will be revealed next week.