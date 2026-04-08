New Toyota RAV4 is PHEV only for the UK, with prices from £43,845

The new Toyota RAV4 goes on sale in May with PHEV power, four trim levels – Icon, Design, Excel and GR Sport – and prices from £43,845.

It’s been almost a year since Toyota revealed the new RAV4 , the latest iteration of the SUV which has been a worldwide best-seller for more than 30 years. So Toyota needed to get it right.

Sensibly, the new RAV4 still looks like a RAV4, but with a modern Toyota makeover with a bit of added butch, a hint of Land Cruiser, headlights which are very similar to the Bz4X, and chunky wheel arches and black cladding.

Power for the new RAV4 in the UK is PHEV only, with FWD models delivering 272bhp and AWD models 300bhp (thanks to an additional motor at the back), an EV range of up to 85 miles and 0-62mph in 5.8 seconds for the AWD models.

The new RAV4 comes with a choice of four trim levels – Icon, Design, Excel and GR Sport – with Icon and Design models FWD-only, Excel with a choice of FWD or AWD and GR Sport AWD only.

The entry-level Icon (prices from £43,845) comes with 18″ alloys, heated front seats and steering wheel, Power tailgate, Blind Spot and 12.9″ infotainment, with Design trim (from £45,745) adding 20″ black alloys, bi-tone paint job, electric heated and ventilated front seats and wireless phone charging.

Excel trim further adds 20″ machined alloys, leather, JBL audio, Front Cross Traffic and optional panoramic roof. Prices for the Excel trim are £50,045 for the FWD model and £52,390 for the AWD.

The GR Sport model gets a sporty look makeover, lightweight 20″ alloys, tuned chassis and suspension, and titivated grille, steering wheel and front seats. Price from £52,045.

Order books for the new RAV4 open in early May with first UK deliveries in June.