New Volkswagen Golf interior OFFICIALLY revealed

Ahead of a debut expected later this month, Volkswagen has revealed the interior of the facelifted VW Golf at the CES.

VW may be trying to push us all in to EVs – with limited success – but it still knows its bread and butter is ICE vehicles and SUVs, perhaps none more important than the VW Golf, the car still most synonymous with the brand.

We do know the Golf will go electric later this decade, but in the meantime, a facelifted version of the current Golf is due (later this month) ahead of which VW is taking a camouflaged version of the new Golf (below) to the CES and fully revealing its new interior (above).

The interior we get to see is the new Golf GTI (conveniently confirming the GTI will live on in the last CIE Golf), and it looks like VW has addressed some of the complaints levelled at its interiors, although not all.

The buttons on the steering wheel look to have gone back to actual buttons (hooray) and the slider controls on the central infotainment screen are actually illuminated (another hooray). However, it looks like HVAC is still a screen-prodding job (boo).

Turning to the camouflaged shot of the exterior,m it appears we’re in for the usual facelift fodder with no major changes, just tweaks to the lights, bumpers and wheels.

With the new Golf expected to be revealed in the coming weeks, and arriving in showrooms in the summer, expect more details very soon.