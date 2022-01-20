New Volkswagen Multivan (no, not the new VW ID Buzz EV) goes on sale in the UK

The Volkswagen Multivan arrived last summer as a replacement for the VW Caravelle, and it’s now on sale in the UK from £43,160.

We’ve got used to VW’s obsession with rolling out electric cars to pay penance for dieselgate, so it makes a bit of a change to get other news from VW.

This is the new VW Multivan, catchy little name, which replaces the VW Caravelle and isn’t the MPV you’re expecting – the ID Buzz – because that won’t debut until March. And it’s now on sale in the UK.

Revealed last summer, this people mover is powered by ICE – and some electrickery – despite which it’s not exactly cheap – starting at £43k and rising to over £60k. But it is a lot better than the Caravelle it replaces.

The new MQB Platform under the Multivan allows VW to offer hybrid power as well as ICE, a flexible interior, connected stuff, lots of safety nannies, and both standard and long-wheelbase versions.

Engine options are petrol 1.4 TSI, 2.0 TSI and 1.4 TSI PHEV, with the PHEV combining 114bhp from the TSI and 114bhp from the electric motor for a combined 215bhp and an official EV range of 30 miles. There’s also a diesel 2.0 TDI available from March.

Offered in three trim levels – Life, Style and Energetic – the entry-level 1.5 TSI 136 PS Life costs from £43,160 and comes with 16″ alloys, seven seats, Digital Cockpit, sliding doors, 10″ infotainment and Lane Assist.

Multivan Style models start at £58,130 (quite the jump) for the SWB 2.0 TSI 204 and add 17″ alloys, IQ.Light LED Matric headlights, Discover Media Nav, Park Assist, and electric sliding doors and tailgate.

At the top of the tree is the Energetic – costing from £59,515 and only available as a PHEV – which adds 18″ alloys, Panoramic Roof and Harmon Kardon Sound.

Now on sale in the UK, the new VW Multivan will start arriving with UK customers in March.