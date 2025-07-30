New Volkswagen Passat eHybrid Match and Black Edition trims bring ADDED value

New Volkswagen Passat eHybrid Match and Black Edition trims arrive to replace Life and R-Line trims with improved specs.

The new Volkswagen Passat went on sale in the UK at the start of last year, but this time around the only option is the Passat Estate (although that’s no bad thing), although prices starting at over £38k seemed a bit strong.

Now, rather than trimming list prices for the Passat to boost sales (although discounts on new cars are pushing on £10k), VW has decided to deliver new trim levels for the eHybrid PHEV Passat by replacing the current Life and R-Line eHybrids with new Match and Black Edition models with improved spec at no additional cost.

Additional features for the Passat Match, over and above the outgoing Life trim, are Metallic paint, IQ.LIGHT LED matrix headlights, Privacy glass and Assistance Pack with area view and emergency assist, which adds an extra £3,890 of value.

The Black Edition models also add Metallic paint plus 19″ alloys, Panoramic Roof, Privacy Glass, Winter Package with heated front and rear seats, HUD and 15.0″ infotainment and Assistance Pack. That adds up to an extra £4,905 of extras.

Both trims can be had with the 1.5-litre TSI PHEV with 201bhp and 83 miles of EV range, and Black Edition models can also be had with the more powerful 268bhp PHEV setup with a 77-mile EV range.

The Passat Match eHybrid costs from £44,555, and the Black Edition models cost £48,900 for the less powerful PHEV and £51,420 for the more powerful version.