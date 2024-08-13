New Volkswagen Tiguan gets Golf GTI power, and there’s a new VW T-Roc R Black Edition too

The new Volkswagen Tiguan gets a new range-topping model with Golf GTI power, and there’s a new range-topping VW T-Roc R Black Edition too.

The new Volkswagen Tiguan arrived on sale in the UK in January complete with a new look, updated interior, new engines and a tweaked chassis, enough to keep the Tiguan rolling out of showrooms as VW’s best-selling model worldwide.

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line 2.0 TSI 265 PS

Now, VW has revealed a new range-topping – well, alongside the Tiguan R-Line eHybrid – which comes with Golf GTI power and a number of titivations.

That means 262bhp from its 2.0-litre turbo petrol four-pot going to all four wheels through a seven-speed DSG ‘box, enough to hit 62mph in 5.9 seconds and on to 150mph. Standard kit includes VW’s DCC adaptive suspension.

The new Tiguan R-Line 2.0 TSI 265 PS goes on sale on 15 August and costs from £47, 540.

Volkswagen T-Roc R Black Edition

Volkswagen also announces a new T-Roc – the T-Roc R Black Edition – to sit at the top of the T-Roc range and deliver the usual ‘Black Edition’ tweaks.

The ‘blackness’ extends to decorative trims, roof rails, mirror housings and black and diamond-cut 19″ Estoril alloys.

Added goodies over the standard T-Roc R include a rear-view camera, heated front seats, electric tailgate, panoramic roof and Beats Sound.

Power is the same as the regular T-Roc R which means 296bhp from the 2.0-litre TSI with seven-speed DCT sending power to all four wheels, enough to hit 62mph in 4.9 seconds.

On sale from 15 August, the new T-Roc R Black edition costs from £44,250. The regular T-Roc R is now £43,000.