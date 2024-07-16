Nissan Ariya NISMO EV is heading for the UK

The Nissan Ariya NISMO – a powerful sporty take on Nissan’s Ariya EV – was revealed in January and is now confirmed for the UK.

Earlier this year, Nissan revealed the Ariya NISMO as its first electric NISMO model, promising more power, a sporty bodykit and better responses. And now the Ariya NISMO is confirmed for the UK.

Building on the range-topping Ariya e-Force, the visual tweaks for the NISMO include a big front splitter, vortex generators on the roof, big side skirts, new bumpers and a ducktail spoiler, all designed to stick the NISMO to the ground.

Inside, it’s not much different to the Ariya e-Force but does come with NISMO sport seats, red highlights and suede upholstery.

For some reason, Nissan is being coy about the NISMO’s powertrain, but we imagine the offerings will be much the same as the Ariya we saw in Tokyo at the start of the year.

That means a ‘B6’ model with a 66kWh battery and 362bhp, and a ‘B9’ model with a 91kWh battery and 429bhp, with the ‘B9’ getting to 62mph in under 5.0 seconds.

Nissan’s Mayra González said:

Ariya NISMO strikes the perfect balance of the immediate response and acceleration of an all-electric car with the mechanical fine-tuning of a sports car, resulting in an outstanding car for day-to-day driving. With its striking design and stance, get ready to stand out from the crowd!

We’d expect to see only the more powerful version in the UK.