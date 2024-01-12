Nissan Ariya Nismo EV revealed with up to 429bhp

The electric Nissan Ariya Nismo is revealed as a performance take on Nissan’s Ariya with more power, new look and chassis tweaks.

It’s almost seven years since Bissan announced it was planning to extend its Nismo performance offerings, and we’ve since had everything from the Leaf Nismo to the GT-R Nismo, and now it’s time for Nissan’s latest EV – the Nissan Ariya – to get the Nismo treatment.

Revealed at the 2024 Tokyo Motor Show, the Ariya Nismo is based on the Ariya e-4orce and comes with up to 429bhp – an increase of around 10 per cent on the Ariya e-4orce – as well as a ‘Nismo’ mode, butched-up looks and tuned throttle dynamics.

The visual tweaks include a big front splitter, vortex generators on the roof, big side skirts, ducktail spoiler and new bumpers all designed to increase downforce.

The Ariya Nismo will come in two specs – B6 and B9 – with the B6 getting a 66kWh battery and 362bhp and the B9 coming with a 91kWh battery and producing 429bhp.

No performance details have been revealed for the Nismo, but it seems highly likely the B9 will scoot to 62mph in under 5.0 seconds, although the range is likely to be less than the Ariya e-4orce’s 248 miles.

Nismo has also added a set of 20″ alloys with specially developed tyres to enhance handling, whilst the interior is treated to a set of Nismo sports seats with red piping.

No news yet on the Nissan Ariya Nismo being offered in the UK.