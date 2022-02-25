Nissan Micra Kiiro joins the Juke Kiiro as a ‘Yellow’ special edition

The Nissan Micra Kiiro special edition model joins the Juke Kiiro, offering a raft of yellow titivations with prices from £18,375.

Last month, the Nissan Juke Kiiro was revealed as a special edition Juke to promote a tie-in between Nissan and ‘The Batman’ film, with Nissan declaring that the Juke’s spirit echoes that of Batman, and came complete with yellow highlights (Kiiro is Japnese for yellow) for a striking look.

Now, Nissan has decided that there’s more mileage in the ‘Kiiro’ special edition than just attaching it to the Batman tie-in with the Juke, so now there’s a Nissan Micra Kiiro too to tempt buyers in to Nissan showrooms.

The Micra Kiiro Special Edition follows where the Juke Kiiro led, with yellow trims on the front and back bumpers and side panel finishers, contrasting against the Echo Grey paint job and 17″ black alloys, privacy glass and black cloth interior.

Based on the Micra Accenta, the Micro Kiiro adds Vision Pack as standard (rear parking sensors, Sat Nav, Climate and electric rear windows), NissanConnect and Smartphone integration. Just 250 units are available.

The Micra Kiiro costs from £18,375 with a manual ‘box, and £19,725 if you want CVT. Nissan has also announced that the Juke Kiiro costs from £24,250 for the manual and £25,850 for the CVT version.